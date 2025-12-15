Asset watch: What this year’s global stock market dynamics say about how 2026 is likely to pan out

Whether the AI capital market boom will peak and then crash is a much harder call. Valuations are indeed very stretched, with median price-earning ratios even for large companies in excess of 30. However, just four mega-tech firms have a combined annual free cash flow of over $350 billion. Companies that have taken on significant debt for AI plays, such as Coreweave and Oracle, are vulnerable to even a slight dip in outlook. They could well turn out to be canaries in the coal mine.