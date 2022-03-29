Assumptions could lose validity without serving advance notice

Liberal democracy is here to stay. For many of us, living in relatively liberal societies, warts and all, is like being fish in water; “What water?" we might ask. We forget that a liberal order is not necessarily a given. Stanford historian Francis Fukuyama observes (wapo.st/3tMFvfm) that people like being in liberal societies after they’ve gone through either horrible nationalist conflicts (as in the two world wars) or had to live under authoritarian dictatorships (Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union). “This generational cycle has turned, and you’ve got this whole generation of people who don’t appreciate liberal democracy because they haven’t really experienced the alternative," in Fukuyama’s view. Connect this with the ‘new India’ where a huge majority are under 30, having grown up in a liberal democracy. Another prognostication is offered by historian Peter Turchin, who suggests that war (or any such other major disruption) is often the catalyst that sets forth the conditions under which societies can be peaceful and unified. Remember the Pulwama effect on India’s 2019 general election?