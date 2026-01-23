At Davos, the world finally started to regain its balance after a year of appeasing Trump
After a year of flattery, appeasement and failed deals with US President Donald Trump, the world may finally have reached a turning point. Middle powers are exploring new alliances, trade pacts and strategies as they search for a balance that would guard their interests against a predatory America.
Better late than never: One year into the second presidency of Donald Trump, the world has reached an inflection point, as Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, made explicit in his speech at an economic summit in Davos. Having tried and failed to appease Trump’s imperialist bullying, middle powers such as his own country must and will instead “act together, because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu."