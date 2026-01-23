The enigma of the past year was that this new phenomenon of an aggressive America did not cause a balance of threat. Aside from the autocrats of China and Russia, who either stared Trump down or strung him along, most leaders from Europe to the Middle East and Asia tried to flatter and kowtow to the American president. They’ve gifted him golden crowns, luxury jets and crypto deals; nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize; or simply fawned as though trying to win an Oscar. The leader of Nato went so far as to call Trump “daddy."