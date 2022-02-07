At least expectations of inflation aren’t a cause

Though high-skill sectors have seen talent scarcities and rising salaries, Indian labour abundance tends to broadly favour employers over employees to such an extent that wage bills are mostly irrelevant. While large businesses do compete for expertise in several fields, the effect on pay scales doesn’t impact general price forecasts. Instead, cost-push inflation in the country typically relates to material inputs. The rupee’s external value matters too, especially for price-inelastic essentials like oil that get dearer when our currency weakens. As 2022-23 rolls in, a potential reversal of weak consumer demand—likely if the budget’s growth spurs take effect—may cause supply shortfalls in a host of markets for products and services. Of course, given the remnants of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, actual outcomes are difficult to predict. What we can be sure of is that our structural supply constraints have eased considerably since 1991 (food remains an outlier), leaving domestic inflation mostly a monetary phenomenon. Before RBI’s formal adoption of inflation as a target in 2016, critics had argued that unclear links between price levels and labour trends (among other major variables) would hobble the accuracy of this new approach to price stability. It is to RBI’s credit that we haven’t seen any serious breach of its target band since. Let’s keep it that way. For the rupee’s internal value to stay on a slope that’s both gentle and predictable, however, RBI’s normalization of policy must gain pace.

