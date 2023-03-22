AT1 bond jitters needn’t unnerve Indian issuers2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Before Credit Suisse, investors saw them written off in Yes Bank’s case. So long as this risk is clear to all, such ‘bail-in’ bonds have a reason to exist. Their returns might need to rise a bit
As Indian exposure to the snap-up of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS becomes clearer, chances of its shock-waves reaching our shores seem to have ebbed. The battered bank’s operations in India were too tiny to matter, and while a few of our wealthy might have been on edge before it was rescued, banking circles have been agog with how its $17 billion write-off of Additional Tier 1 bonds shook a global AT1 market placed at about $275 billion. While Credit Suisse’s equity holders only escaped with crumpled holdings, as it got merged with UBS, AT1 debt holders were left with nothing. Pain and perplexity over this, some feared, would doom this asset class. Isn’t debt invariably a prior claimant over equity if a business collapses? Not in this case, as the fine print appears to confirm. Conceived after the West’s 2008 financial crisis to lighten the burden of bailouts, AT1 bonds issued by banks constitute a “contingent convertible" instrument, whereby their value gets converted into equity for a ‘bail in’ or written down if the issuer’s capital drops below a point. To make up for this peculiar risk, holders get higher rates than they would from safer bonds.