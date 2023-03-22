AT1 bond jitters needn’t unnerve Indian issuers

Aghast responses to Swiss AT1 losses speak of patchy awareness of such securities being first-hit takers. The event led to a relook at their worth in many parts of the world, even as bond markets broadly signalled they would need to offer bigger returns for takers to be found, especially with confidence in Western bank stability less assured than it was just a few weeks ago. A search for yield had apparently led some investors to pile in when marquee banks looked sound. After scandal-prone Credit Suisse found itself at the losing end of a confidence battle, with its big Saudi backer backing away, the outlook for AT1 bonds took a gloomy turn. Alert Indian bond investors, however, could not have been quite as taken aback. After all, Yes Bank’s insolvency threw up a somewhat similar outcome about three years ago. It was controversial. Although its listed shares were hit hard by a 3-year lock-in which ended some days ago, much of its AT1 debt that got wiped out was held by buyers who claimed they had not been forewarned by sellers. Protests went to court, but a ruling against its AT1 write-off was reportedly stayed by India’s Supreme Court earlier this month.