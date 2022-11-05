Attempt at Imran’s life: What it says about Pakistan — and means for India

Two, the confusion over motives in the latest assassination attempt (Khan’s political outfit, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has dismissed a video confession as a government-attempted cover-up) and the lack of definitive results despite multiple investigations into the Bhutto assassination underline the presence of powers behind the scenes that Pakistanis believe are constantly pulling the political strings. The historical record points to the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the chief among these powers, testified also by the fact that there were protests in front of the corps commander’s residence in Peshawar. In fact, Khan himself and before him Nawaz Sharif whose brother Shabhaz Sharif is the current Prime Minister are both creations of such powers as also their supposed victims. Khan’s ongoing agitation is seen as putting pressure on the Pakistan Army at a particularly sensitive time as its chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa comes to the end of his second tenure later this month.

