Attempts to right wrongs of the past can’t do any good

To begin with, do we know if the perpetrator was really a perpetrator? Judging past actions by present sensibilities places us on a thin edge. Owning slaves was part of the economic system in the ante-bellum American South. The treatment of castes seen as outside the pale of the varna order in India was reprehensible, to say the least. Invaders proudly brought back plundered wealth and enslaved people from conquered territories. People were identified as ‘witches’ and burnt to death. Women were considered inferior and forced into confined forms of behaviour. North American native Indians scalped their enemies. Cannibalism was practised in some societies. The majority in those settings viewed these behaviours as appropriate at the time. As Audrey Truschke remarks in Aurangzeb: The Man and the Myth, for all the bigoted excesses that can be attributed to Aurangzeb, “Mughal rulers in general allowed their subjects great leeway—shockingly so compared to the draconian measures instituted by many European sovereigns of the era—to follow their own religious ideas and inclinations." It is presumptuous and arrogant on our part to label olden-day acts of vandalism as the work of evil perpetrators.

