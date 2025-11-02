Manu Joseph: Your attention span isn't getting shorter but many people want us to believe it is
Everyone blames shrinking attention spans for the decline of books, movies and even news. But what if the problem isn’t you—or your phone—but the way attempts are being made to hold your attention?
You may have heard, your attention span is abysmally short these days. It would appear that it is remarkable that you have reached the second sentence of this column. You were not always this way, they say, yet this is one of your defining qualities today. In fact, nobody is sure what exactly is modern about you except your attention span.