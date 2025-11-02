The real world, outside the phone, is so glorified today. But consider this thing that happens in the real world. You’re at a party and someone comes and says that inane but useful thing, “What’s up?" And even as you answer, he looks behind you for something more interesting, which is never there. This has happened for decades, and not just in conversations. In everything people did, they looked beyond to see if there was something more interesting, which they never found.