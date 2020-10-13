Auctions can maximize more than just money

The award signifies top-level recognition of the duo’s pioneering research, which has multiple real-world applications, especially for the tricky business of resource allocation that has grown frightfully complex over the years. In a typical auction, the seller’s prime motivation is to maximize gains, and bidders are vulnerable to the so-called “winner’s curse", by which bidding rivalry tends to push what’s under the hammer beyond its actual worth. But buyers, aware of this problem, also modify their bids accordingly. Wilson’s work put this aversion to over-paying under a lens and developed a theory on auctions of stuff for which a “common value" could be estimated, something that is uncertain at the outset but eventually deemed to be the same for everyone. A rational bidder, he argued, would seek to underbid his or her estimate of common value. Milgrom posited that “private values" differed from one bidder to another, and that an auction format in which buyers knew more about one another’s estimates would yield more for the seller. One of their auction designs was famously used in the US to allot telecom spectrum back in 1994, raising a neat $617 million, instead of the trifles obtained on previous occasions. This model has since been adopted globally. Broadly, their ideas have reshaped how the world allocates stuff ranging from online advertising to airport landing slots, not to speak of scarce resources—the principal point of economics as a discipline. Yet, their most striking work was on auctions that do not necessarily aim to raise as much money as possible, but maximize other variables such as overall market efficiency and public welfare that depend on what’s on the block. Their formats for hawking inter-related things simultaneously—say, an entire set-up for vaccine delivery—have been a big help.