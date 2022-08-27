Audi's jump into F1 can transform your next car4 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 12:21 PM IST
- New technologies in F1 business have been spilling over into the commercial market
Formula One (F1) participation at any level for a car-maker is prohibitively expensive—costs for cars, infrastructure, drivers and marketing run into hundreds of millions of dollars. At least one reason why companies like Honda, Toyota and even BMW have actually jumped out of it. That makes the recent announcement by Audi to get into the race a powerful indicator of what's around the corner.