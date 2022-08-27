Audi's jump into F1 can transform your next car

The hugely popular spectator sport which has been the mainstay of companies that dominated the ICE-era of vehicles—Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Ford—is now facing sweeping transformation. F1 regulations which have been historically set in stone are starting to loosen up. Their new power unit regulations, chalked out to make it easy for newcomers to join, were published a few weeks ago. They allow for hybridised power units that drive the speeding cars on the track to keep ICE architecture but with sustainable fuels and more electrical power by 2026. All of these rules have been integral for Audi joining F1.

