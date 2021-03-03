Audit reforms should go far beyond knee-jerk reactions

Restrictions on non-audit services by specifying which are allowed and placing limits on payments for these as a percentage of the audit fee have not worked either. Till such time that audit fees are insufficient compensation for high-quality audits, audit firms will continue to solicit business from the firms they audit for other services. At times, audit fees do not even cover direct costs. The message, then, is loud and clear: Prohibit the provision of non-audit services by auditors and institute regulatory guidelines for determining audit fees, rather than leaving it to the process of negotiation or tender issuance. Over the years, auditing has become onerous and non-remunerative, driving away talent and shifting its focus from quality to box-ticking. Reforms should ensure professionalism that places quality above revenues.