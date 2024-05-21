Auditors need be paid a reasonable fee for the sake of audit quality
Summary
- Business accounts need to be worthy of trust and that’s why audit fees should be reasonably remunerative. Let’s set incentives that keep conflicts of interest down and books well audited.
Auditors for years have lamented low audit fees whenever audit quality is questioned by regulators, the government or other stakeholders. Data released by Prime Database and other sources on audit fees paid by listed entities suggests a meagre increase of 6 % in 2022-23 and about 28% over the 2018-23 period.