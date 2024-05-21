Auditors need be paid a reasonable fee for the sake of audit quality

An audit firm, before accepting an assignment, should estimate the cost and effort involved and resources required for the task. The company’s audit committee, while determining the audit remuneration, should discuss with the audit firm its own assessment of the time, effort and resources required, taking into account the size and complexity of the company’s operations and the basis on which the auditor has quoted its fees. In addition, the company’s annual report should disclose, among other things, the methodology adopted by the audit committee to satisfy itself on the audit fee.