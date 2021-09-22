Aukus has upstaged the Quad’s Indo-Pacific role

The Quad’s role may or may not get diminished in the US scheme of things, but the diversification of its agenda to non-military issues such as climate change, trade facilitation and the pandemic could be taken as a signpost. The exertion of soft-power, no doubt, holds value in its own right. Last week, we showed an ability to inject almost 25 million doses in a single day, which exceeded our production rate, but if we ramp up volumes and anchor Quad efforts, we could forge useful ties and strengthen an outreach that began to weaken after we opted out of an Asia-wide trade agreement. We could also benefit from closer cooperation on matters of climate and trade, which pose challenges that require consensus-creation. In the past, Indian diplomacy sought to position India as a reconciler of divergent pulls in a bipolar world. The Cold War has long ended and our embrace of Washington has consigned ‘non-alignment’ to history. Yet, that function retains relevance in North-versus-South divisions. After Aukus, however, we must ask ourselves a hard-nosed question: To what extent can Indian membership of the Quad deter Chinese aggression? All considered, we must maximize its gains, but not count on it for too much. Not any longer. Ultimately, we must watch out for ourselves