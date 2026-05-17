Austerity as an export aid: using less chemical fertilizer could ease access to the EU market

Chemical fertilizers in India are heavily subsidized and import-dependent. Their use, over the years, has led to significant deterioration in soil health. To promote soil testing, provide farmers with crop-specific nutrient recommendations, improve soil fertility and optimize fertilizer use, the government launched the Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme in 2015. During its first cycle (2015–17), around 25.4 million soil samples were tested, followed by 27.4 million soil samples in the 2017–19 cycle.
In 2025-26, around 9.3 million samples were analysed. The results are alarming. Nearly 82% of them recorded soil organic carbon (SOC) levels below the desirable range of 1-1.5%.
Nitrogen deficiency is particularly severe. Only 3% of soil samples showed sufficient nitrogen levels (greater than 560kg per hectare), indicating persistent nutrient depletion despite high fertilizer consumption. Low soil organic matter and poor nutrient use efficiency aggravate the problem, with crops absorbing only 35–40% of the applied nitrogen.