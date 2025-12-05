A week before Australia’s social media ban for under-16s kicks in, Meta has started pushing underage Australians off its Instagram, Facebook and Threads platforms.
Mint Quick Edit | Can any government really keep young teens off social media? All eyes are on Australia
SummaryAustralia expects to protect children with its social media ban that Meta has begun to comply with, but the internet rarely bends to rules. Social media is addictive—and that’s one reason under-16s may seek workarounds, potentially leaving us clueless of the ban’s efficacy.
