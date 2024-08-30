Right to Disconnect: Will employers self-correct their work expectations?
Summary
- Australia’s new law to protect the private time of workers after they sign out may hurt its business dynamism, as free-market mavens argue, but here’s why we should cheer: the very existence of a do-not-disturb norm anywhere might make employers everywhere moderate their demands.
Australia has enacted a law that grants its people the right to ignore bosses who reach out to them for work after work-hours. The Right to Disconnect allows them to neither read nor respond to official communication beyond the time span for which they are paid.