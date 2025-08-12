Rahul Matthan: Can driverless cars tame Indian traffic?

Since 95% of all accidents are caused by human error, surely the most effective way to reduce automobile fatalities would be to take humans out of the equation. A decade ago, this might have been idle speculation, but over the last ten years, autonomous vehicle rental companies like Waymo have been operating truly driverless vehicles on public streets in the US with much success. As a result, we now have evidence to show that such vehicles are far safer than those with human drivers behind the wheel. With reaction times 150 times faster than a human’s, they cause 88% less property damage and 92% less bodily injury. There is no reason not to use them more widely.