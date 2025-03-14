Mint Quick Edit | Auto dispatches: Still at a crawl
Summary
- Four-wheelers are barely ahead of the monthly figure notched up a year earlier, while two-wheelers have fallen behind. The automobile sector in India needs to get out of second gear and pick up pace.
Passenger vehicle sales in February held their head above water, but only just. Wholesale dispatches for the month climbed 1.9% from a year earlies to 377,689 units, according to data put out by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. Factory dispatches to dealerships of three-wheelers also rose 4.7% but for two-wheelers, they fell 9%.