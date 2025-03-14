Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Auto dispatches: Still at a crawl

Livemint 1 min read 14 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
A slowing economy has meant income prospects have dimmed, even as the wealth effect of swelling stock portfolios has gone into reverse. (Bloomberg News)
A slowing economy has meant income prospects have dimmed, even as the wealth effect of swelling stock portfolios has gone into reverse. (Bloomberg News)

Summary

  • Four-wheelers are barely ahead of the monthly figure notched up a year earlier, while two-wheelers have fallen behind. The automobile sector in India needs to get out of second gear and pick up pace.

Passenger vehicle sales in February held their head above water, but only just. Wholesale dispatches for the month climbed 1.9% from a year earlies to 377,689 units, according to data put out by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday. Factory dispatches to dealerships of three-wheelers also rose 4.7% but for two-wheelers, they fell 9%. 

Also Read: India’s car market stares at stagnancy: It may need a policy kickstart

Overall, February's numbers offer a mixed picture. An under-2% rise for passenge vehicles is hardly impressive. But given weakening consumer demand, a problem that even attracted India's budget focus the growth figure isn't all that bad. 

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: FM strengthens the backbone of India’s consumer economy

A slowing economy has meant income prospects have dimmed, even as the wealth effect of swelling stock portfolios has gone into reverse. Discretionary purchases seem to have flagged in several market categories. In the case of automotive products, the data shows that a divergence in recent years between how four-wheelers and two-wheelers are faring is proving persistent. 

Also Read: Honda risks becoming a third wheel in India with its new electric scooter strategy

If this isn't resolved, businesses may be left staring at premature saturation in markets that should be booming in a country of such vast numbers and high upward-mobility potential.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue