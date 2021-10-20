In an apparent retreat barely hours after it terminated the services of a customer-care executive for telling a customer that everyone should know a little Hindi as it is our “national language", the food-delivery app Zomato reinstated the agent, calling her actions an “ignorant mistake". What began as a minor complaint had turned into something of an online war of words over alleged biases of language, involving boycott calls and much rudeness, after the aggrieved individual shared the conversation on social media. Zomato’s chief Deepinder Goyal said that the company’s agents were not experts in languages and expressed wonder at the “national" proportions taken by the issue. “The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays," he tweeted. On this, we agree. Too much gets blown way out of proportion because of amplification on social media. In this case, a casual display of insensitivity towards India’s linguistic diversity took on political contours. That this happened, however, is a sign not just of raw nerves all around, but of a trend of politicization that every business with a public interface must stay alert to.

Language divides have long existed, even if their eruption into public-relations crises for companies is recent. Many Tamil speakers, especially, have for decades resisted what they consider the imposition of Hindi on them, and Zomato’s agent ideally ought to have known better than to say anything that could be construed as support for Hindi domination. Apart from its socio-cultural implications, it could cramp the job prospects of those who primarily speak regional languages. Whether such fears are valid is another matter, but sensitivities clearly do run high. Constitutionally, India is a multilingual country whose citizenship rights do not vary by what medium of communication people opt for. Yet, our linguistic diversity does face challenges, some of which stem from the needless conflation of national identity with the spoken word. The impact of this on advertisers was visible earlier this week in the withdrawal of a tweet by Fabindia to promote a festive collection of clothes called Jashn-e-Riwaz, or ‘celebration of customs’ in Urdu. It was yanked after a ruling-party Member of Parliament picked on it and stirred up an online fuss. Tejaswi Surya had described the launch as a “deliberate attempt" at the “Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals". The fashion brand was soon trolled on social media for products under a name that would likely have been interpreted literally by its target audience. After all, while Urdu is used disproportionately by north Indian Muslims, it is just another language.

The main objective of a business is to maximize profits and this typically requires reaching out to all potential customers. What medium is used for customer engagement is a strategic decision. Upper-end brands, for example, often adopt English as a lingua franca for advertising, while verbal cues for a mass market are often taken from Hindi cinema, whose reach is about as cross-sectional as it gets in this country. That Hindi has the status of an “official" language in India alongside English has far less to do with that than the large numbers conversant in it. However, as the Zomato episode has shown, businesses can’t afford cavalier slip-ups. Firms that don’t yet have a stated language policy should frame one that’s consistent with norms of social inclusion, use it to codify protocols for all external interactions, and then stick with it. Low ‘chill’ levels would then lose relevance.

