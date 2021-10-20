Avert language run-ins: Codify interface norms

Language divides have long existed, even if their eruption into public-relations crises for companies is recent. Many Tamil speakers, especially, have for decades resisted what they consider the imposition of Hindi on them, and Zomato’s agent ideally ought to have known better than to say anything that could be construed as support for Hindi domination. Apart from its socio-cultural implications, it could cramp the job prospects of those who primarily speak regional languages. Whether such fears are valid is another matter, but sensitivities clearly do run high. Constitutionally, India is a multilingual country whose citizenship rights do not vary by what medium of communication people opt for. Yet, our linguistic diversity does face challenges, some of which stem from the needless conflation of national identity with the spoken word. The impact of this on advertisers was visible earlier this week in the withdrawal of a tweet by Fabindia to promote a festive collection of clothes called Jashn-e-Riwaz, or ‘celebration of customs’ in Urdu. It was yanked after a ruling-party Member of Parliament picked on it and stirred up an online fuss. Tejaswi Surya had described the launch as a “deliberate attempt" at the “Abrahamisation of Hindu festivals". The fashion brand was soon trolled on social media for products under a name that would likely have been interpreted literally by its target audience. After all, while Urdu is used disproportionately by north Indian Muslims, it is just another language.