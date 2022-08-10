Aviation world is watching Akasa with fingers crossed4 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- Will billionaire promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala live up to his reputation of picking out the winners?
Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has become the latest in a long line of wealthy individuals who have tried to flaunt their achievements on the tails of expensive airplanes. India is the world’s fastest growing aviation market but the airline sector is globally a notoriously difficult business to stay afloat in.