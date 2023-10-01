Avoid helicopter parenting in the age of digital surveillance
Children may need more independence than parents tend to allow
Last spring, my tween was begging for more freedom, starting with being allowed to walk home from school alone. The walk involves crossing a few busy streets. I was hesitant; she doesn’t have a phone, so she had no way to contact me if something went wrong. But we practiced a few times (with me trailing her) to be sure she was confident of the route and talked about what she would do in various scenarios. Then, we let her do something that some parents in our uber-connected era might find truly wild: roam free.