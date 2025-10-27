AWS shock: Could blockchain technology give the world an internet free of disruption?
Last week’s Amazon Web Services outage took down all sorts of apps and websites, revealing how fragile the internet is. Its ‘address book’ is centralized, but in a Web 3.0 world, that needn’t be so. A more resilient approach beckons.
Last Monday, the internet’s digital bloodstream developed a clot that sent jitters around the world. Amazon Web Services (AWS) began reporting increased error rates and latency in its flagship cloud region, US-East-1, in Northern Virginia. The cause was eventually traced to a Domain Name System (DNS) resolution failure affecting a critical application programming interface (API) endpoint for DynamoDB, AWS’s popular server-less database service.