Axe the oil windfall tax: It’s outlived its rationale

From Tuesday, India’s windfall tax on petroleum crude stands more than doubled to ₹4,250 per tonne from ₹1,600, while diesel now faces a levy of ₹1 per litre (as against nil earlier), according to a new government notification. As crude oil prices—which have hit a three-month high—look set to boost the profits of Indian refiners again, the Centre seems keen to get its pound of flesh. The question, though, is whether the levy should exist at all. When it was imposed on India’s oil sector in mid-2022, soon after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, it was justifiable as a one-off in aid of a fiscal recovery from a pandemic overstretch. The war’s disruption of oil supplies had sent prices soaring and yielded oil businesses a bounty. As these extra profits arose from an externality rather than any strategy, it made sense for windfall makers to part with some of it to public coffers. This levy was popular in many countries around the world that had their finances left in bad shape by covid. But even though the war’s oil-shock is now in the past and our economic recovery has held its momentum, the tax persists—with on-and-off charges on various items reset every fortnight. Indeed, with multiple tweaks over the past year, it exemplifies tax variability at its worst.

Given how the global oil market has been shaping up, crude trading in a range of $80-85 per barrel these days—well below early war levels—should be taken as a sign of normalcy. The recent rally can be traced to Saudi Arabia’s effort to constrain supply in attempted price support, but it has been too weak for policy attention. Nevertheless, a domestic system of fortnightly tax reviews has acquired an unfortunate air of permanence as a device to squeeze the sector for revenues. No matter how easily companies can bear the burden, it amounts to excessive state intervention that causes business uncertainty and distorts not just the oil industry’s operations, but also India’s energy outlook. This is especially troublesome as we embark on a green transition calling for investments that need the assurance of policy stability. It is bad enough that a move to let market forces reshape this sector failed because state control of retail fuel prices still reigns as a prerogative at the service of political expediency. With windfall levies that vary so frequently, the cause of reforms in such an important field seems all but lost.

Taxes tend to be sticky, as seen in the case of various cesses that began as temporary levies but have developed lives of their own. The moment budgets begin to count on add-on collections, their expiry date turns into a can to be kicked down the road. In the case of windfall tax, it has only been a little more than a year. The longer we wait to roll it back, the worse this action’s withdrawal pains might be for authorities. It would therefore make sense to axe the tax at the earliest. Not just that, we also need to rescue the hydrocarbon sector from legacy taxation and place it under the GST regime, which was meant to subsume all other indirect levies (and offer clarity). States that were heavily reliant on fuel mop-ups for revenues had resisted this reform in 2017 when GST was being launched. It’s time to fix this anomaly. We must also prepare oil players for a system of carbon pricing at some point, as climate action will require, but before we make headway on that front, let’s relieve this sector of its current jumble of tax liabilities. The status quo is not serving the country well.