Nouriel Roubini: Regime change in Iran could give peace a chance in West Asia
Hostilities between Israel and Iran may be ending after sharp US intervention, but the Iranian regime has been shaken and may fall. Should it be replaced, not just the West, but the whole volatile region might be better off.
Last November, I said that Israel was likely to attack Iran’s nuclear and other military facilities, even go so far as to eliminate the “regime’s top military and political leaders." I also argued that “any US administration would inevitably continue to support [Israel], directly or indirectly."