Azim Premji Foundation CEO: how donors behave shapes key outcomes in the not-for-profit sector

When you have money and someone else needs it, power enters the room. This is the nature of the relationship between donors and not-for-profit organizations (NPOs). Donors come in many forms: philanthropic foundations, international development agencies, CSR arms of businesses, wealthy individuals and governments. We are one of them.
The Azim Premji Foundation is a philanthropic entity that is among the largest Indian donors to NPOs in India. In 2025-26, we disbursed grants to over 1,600 NPOs and approved over 800 new ones, ranging from a few lakh rupees to tens of crores. This grant-making is in addition to our own direct work: on school education, health and nutrition, livelihoods and more; and through our universities.
We have been at this for 25 years. All of which gives us an entrenched insider’s view of how this world actually functions.