Azim Premji Foundation CEO: how donors behave shapes key outcomes in the not-for-profit sector

The Azim Premji Foundation is a philanthropic entity that is among the largest Indian donors to NPOs in India. In 2025-26, we disbursed grants to over 1,600 NPOs and approved over 800 new ones, ranging from a few lakh rupees to tens of crores. This grant-making is in addition to our own direct work: on school education, health and nutrition, livelihoods and more; and through our universities.