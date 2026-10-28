Azim Premji Foundation CEO: How schools can help build a more humane world for everyone

Goodness is as much an evolutionary construct as selfishness, but we have built a world to amplify the latter and let the former fend for itself. Let us consider an example.
Goodness is as much an evolutionary construct as selfishness, but we have built a world to amplify the latter and let the former fend for itself. Let us consider an example.
Over the past two decades, it has become quite clear that on average, private schools do not do better than public schools in terms of student learning once the economic backgrounds of children are accounted for. As evidence has gathered across the world, even diehard market fans have stopped touting privatization as a solution to the problems of education.
Over the past two decades, it has become quite clear that on average, private schools do not do better than public schools in terms of student learning once the economic backgrounds of children are accounted for. As evidence has gathered across the world, even diehard market fans have stopped touting privatization as a solution to the problems of education.
The case made for private schools was simple. Parents can walk away from a school that does not perform, so schools have a self-interest in doing well, and the self-interest of parents provides accountability. Public schools, part of a state bureaucracy, have no such mechanism. Teachers and principals could not be held to account by parents and so had no self-interest in performing.
But ‘market solves everything’ is not a thoughtful way of approaching problems or improvement in systems. Its votaries ignore other parts of economic theory: information asymmetry and switching costs.
Schools know far more about education than the average parent. No parent can keep switching schools for her child. The outcomes of schooling show up much later and are hard to measure, and parents respond to visible indicators that have little to do with educational quality. Applied fully, mainstream economic understanding could not have made that case. It was made on ideology.
But even full economic theory mostly ignores something fundamental. Teachers are human beings, and human beings are evolutionarily built to care for children. This tendency is at the core of teaching.
Alongside it are other human characteristics: a sense of responsibility, duty and professional pride. Call all this the tendency to be good. The case for privatization ignored it entirely. It gave self-interest the central place, along with rationality, because rationality is critical to framing self-interest as the foundational energy of human behaviour.
The campaign and ideology for private schools are examples of how comprehensively wrong we are. We have built a world on the belief that self-interest and rationality make it go round, and we have built the market to use both. The reality is that we have as much tendency to be good as to be self-interested, which our systems mostly ignore.
In experiments dating to the 1960s, hungry rhesus monkeys were taught to pull a chain for food and then discovered that each pull delivered an electric shock to a monkey in the next cage. Most of them stopped pulling. One went without food for nearly two weeks rather than hurt its companion.
Frans de Waal, who has spent a career documenting such behaviour, tells of a bonobo, Kuni, who found a stunned starling, carried it to the top of a tree and spread its wings, as if to help it fly.
Consolation, fairness and empathy run through apes, monkeys and elephants because they evolved in animals that raise helpless young and live in groups. These are just examples, the evidence is conclusive.
The significance of this is direct for human society. Goodness is as much an evolutionary construct as selfishness. It was shaped by the same forces, over the same time, and is, therefore, as inherent in us as selfishness is. It is not a veneer of culture over a calculating animal.
Equally, we are not the rational creatures we imagine. Neuroscientist Antonio Damasio describes a patient, Elliot, who lost part of his frontal lobes in surgery. His intelligence and memory tested normal. But he could not decide. Asked to choose between two dates for an appointment, he deliberated for nearly half an hour.
Reason without feeling does not become pure. It stalls. Emotion steers cognition. That we believe otherwise reflects a lack of humility: we want to be the one rational species, standing apart from the animals.
Beneath all this lies dualism—Descartes’ split of mind from body and reason from passion. We have kept it long after science has demolished this dualism, affirming the validity of other philosophical traditions, notably including Indian Advait.
Having believed the myth of the primacy of self-interest and power of rationality, we built a world that amplifies it. The market rewards self-interest and calculation. In a study of Israeli daycare centres, a fine on parents who came late to pick-up their children made lateness rise, not fall. It turned an obligation to the teacher into a price. Goodness, equally inherent in us, is left to fend for itself. What then?
First, we must give up the idea that we are special. We need humility towards animals and each other. Second, we must build social and cultural mechanisms that amplify our goodness. Religions did this through their moral codes. Whatever else one makes of them, they understood that goodness needs cultivation. We have weakened that understanding without replacing it.
We need to do much to redesign our world to give room for play and growth not only to selfishness but to our full nature, including our goodness. School education too has role in this redesigning of the world.
A good school can develop children who care, cooperate and feel responsible for others; who know that feeling and reasoning work together and not against each other; who read widely and doubt their own certainties; who are humble. Do this, one school and one generation at a time, and we will have built a more humane world.
The author is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.