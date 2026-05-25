Baby boom: Andhra Pradesh's child incentives are a bold experiment with a slim chance of success

The government of Andhra Pradesh wants to spur families to have more children. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has declared a plan to give families a one-time payment of ₹30,000 for having a third child and ₹40,000 for a fourth. In March, a policy had proposed ₹25,000 for a second child.
The aim, as Naidu has stated, is to shift focus from population “control” to “care” in order to secure the state’s “demographic future.” Apart from cash incentives, a cradle-plus package may include nutritional support for mothers and young children, apart from free public education till age 18 and subsidized reproductive assistance at state-run hospitals.
The state has sought public feedback on this baby-boom project.
For many who lived through India’s population panic of the 1970s, paying people to have more children may seem either ironic or like a warped priority.