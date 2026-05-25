Baby boom: Andhra Pradesh's child incentives are a bold experiment with a slim chance of success

India is also below the replacement rate. A Sample Registration System report pegs India’s TFR at 1.9 births per woman in 2024. Urban India’s is at 1.5, a cliff-point. According to the Andhra government, the state’s rate is also 1.5. Since it risks losing its share of voice in the Lok Sabha if seats are rejigged by population, a baby boom would be a political win too. Other low-TFR states would be watching.