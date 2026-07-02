Too few babies—so what? India should address its low productivity, not declining fertility rate

On a recent trip to Vienna in Austria, I found myself doing an odd calculation. Austria has a population of about nine million. Mumbai, the city I call home, houses more than 21 million people. A single Indian metropolis has more than twice the population of an entire nation that punches well above its weight on every measure of human development.
On a recent trip to Vienna in Austria, I found myself doing an odd calculation. Austria has a population of about nine million. Mumbai, the city I call home, houses more than 21 million people. A single Indian metropolis has more than twice the population of an entire nation that punches well above its weight on every measure of human development.
That contrast stayed with me. And it made political hand-wringing over India’s declining fertility rate seem puzzling at best.
That contrast stayed with me. And it made political hand-wringing over India’s declining fertility rate seem puzzling at best.
India’s total fertility rate (TFR)—the average number of children a woman is expected to bear in her lifetime—has fallen from nearly 6 in the 1950s to about 1.9, just below the replacement level of 2.1. In demographic terms, this is the threshold at which a population eventually stabilizes without immigration.
Several Indian states, particularly in the south, crossed that threshold years ago. The national average has now joined them. This has alarmed a section of India’s political class.
Some leaders have publicly urged families to produce three or more children and offered welfare benefits based on family size. The underlying argument borrows from the experiences of Japan, South Korea and China—countries where low fertility has produced labour shortages, ballooning dependency ratios and fiscal strains that governments are struggling to manage.
This anxiety is not irrational. Ageing populations are difficult to govern. But before India’s policymakers reach for the fertility lever, they ought to ask: What exactly is the problem we are trying to solve?
India remains, by global standards, a young country. The median age in India is 29.8, compared with 49.9 in Japan, 46.8 in Germany and just over 40 in China. Nearly two-thirds of Indians are of working age.
This offers a demographic dividend in its most favourable form: a swollen productive cohort supporting a relatively modest share of dependents. The countries that converted this dividend into lasting prosperity—South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan—did so by investing heavily in the children they had instead of population-raising measures. Education, healthcare, infrastructure and institutional quality are what transformed demographic mass into economic muscle.
India is still inside that window. But the window will not be open indefinitely and the country is not using it especially well. Female labour-force participation remains stubbornly low. Learning outcomes in government schools are poor.
Youth unemployment is both underestimated and under-addressed. Each year, millions of young Indians join a labour market that is not generating enough productive work to absorb them. In this context, calling for more babies seems to mistake a symptom for the disease.
Politicians who invoke Japan and South Korea as cautionary tales are making a subtle but significant error. Those countries became rich before they became old. Their demographic challenge is to sustain an existing standard of living with a shrinking workforce. India’s challenge is entirely different: to become prosperous while the workforce is still large and young. The sequence is not interchangeable.
There is also a question of what fertility incentives actually achieve.
South Korea has spent two decades and billions of dollars attempting to coax its citizens into having more children. After hitting a record low of 0.72 in 2023, its TFR edged up to 0.80 in 2025. This may look encouraging, but this is still the lowest of any OECD nation and less than half the replacement level. Also, a post-pandemic marriage boom, not government policy, appears to be the primary driver.
Money alone cannot override the structural forces that raise opportunity costs and suppress fertility in modern urbanized economies. India, still mid-way through its own urbanization, would do well to note that lesson before reaching for the same expensive lever.
Nor is India’s demographic future as bleak as alarmists suggest. Its population will continue growing for a few decades before it stabilizes. There is no imminent workforce cliff. Regional variation means the transition will be gradual rather than sudden. Southern states that have fallen below replacement-level fertility continue to grow their economies—proof, if any were needed, that fewer births and greater prosperity are not in conflict but can go hand-in-hand.
Back to Vienna. Austria’s people live well not because there are nine million of them, but because of what those people can do. Productivity, institutional trust, infrastructure and education are the mechanisms of prosperity, and they largely operate independently of raw population size. India needs to look at Austria’s example and ask whether the country is doing enough to give its 1.4 billion-plus people a remotely comparable shot at flourishing. On most indicators, the answer is ‘not yet.’
Indian politicians should resist the temptation to treat fertility as a policy dial. The real work is less photogenic and far more difficult. India does not have a baby shortage but it does have a productivity deficit. Those are very different problems and only one of them is worth panicking about.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is professor, economics, and executive director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR.