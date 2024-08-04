‘Baby Reindeer’ banks on the new compassion for frail men
Summary
- This ‘real story’ on Netflix depicts a world where men suffer a trauma that women have traditionally been vulnerable to. The serial has been a big hit with audiences in the West, but just how true is the story?
In the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, a young man is stalked by a large older woman. She is very good at adoration. She tells him beautiful things. She calls him “Baby Reindeer." At first, he is flattered by her interest, but soon realizes that she is unhinged.