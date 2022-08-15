Back Rushdie’s resolve on freedom of speech

A free market for ideas has always been observed to act as a blender of diverse views, just as the space made by this for novelty has long led human progress. This is also the big edge that liberal democracy wields over its alternatives. For it to be effective, individuals must be able to speak freely—so long as no harm is caused. Yelling “fire" in a closed hall, for example, should be forbidden under such a regime, even as we turn a deaf ear to stuff that poses no peril and enjoin the easily-offended to do likewise. Sure, India’s sordid record of Hindu-Muslim strife and lives lost to it meant our legal red lines had to be kept stricter. Yet, on balance, New Delhi’s 1988 decision to ban Rushdie’s controversial book was poorly judged. Not just for the attention it attracted to its alleged blasphemy, with Iran’s infamous 1989 fatwa—eased in 1998— forcing him into hiding for about a decade, but also for letting down a vital aspect of the Idea of India. After all, it was not a foreign formula of liberty as much as our own long-cherished respect for diversity, argumentative as it made us, that secured India’s resolve to keep our market open to a vast variety of thoughts. The story on this score since that ban has been a perforated path, a descent that has put particulars over principles and political aims over artistic. Coarse words that court conflict fly around our airwaves, making it that much harder to judge what plays with fire and what doesn’t. Broadly speaking, however, it’s clear that too much gets hauled up as offensive far too easily. We must fix this intolerance before its muzzle effect distorts the emergence of our economy.