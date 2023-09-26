The ghost of Vodafone's retro taxation returns to haunt India's gaming sector
Summary
- Gaming companies have received GST notices amounting to many times the entire industry’s annual turnover. The government should see reason and back off
The spate of notices served by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence to online real-money gaming companies over goods and services tax dues of about ₹55,000 crore are reminiscent of the Vodafone direct-taxes saga. The notices include a GST notice for over ₹25,000 crore to fantasy sports platform Dream11, according to a report in the Economic Times, which also said the total demand could be ₹100,000 crore or more.