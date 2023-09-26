The ghost of Vodafone's retro taxation returns to haunt India's gaming sector

If there were a cemetery for Indian online gaming companies, their tombstones would read ‘Taxed to Death, RIP’. It was bad enough that the GST Council chose to levy GST on the turnover of gaming companies rather than on just the revenue accruing to them. Now the tax authorities have sent notices to gaming companies asking them to pay back taxes at a higher rate. If the tax department does not cease and desist, it will kill even the larger and more resilient players in the industry.

