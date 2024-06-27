Bad laws are bad for business: They must be reformed, not ignored
Summary
- The time that managers at small manufacturing units spend on rule compliance leaves little of it for business imperatives. This regulatory glass ceiling keeps investment and growth down. The government should play facilitator and quit treating private enterprise with suspicion.
How many hours do you end up spending on regulatory matters?" we asked Agarwalji, a garment exporter. “Around 15-20%," he said, “approvals and inspections, labour audit, water, building certificate, new site formalities and so on. Every day, I spend a couple of hours going through some of these." Since this involved government officials, he couldn’t delegate it; officers would insist that the owner be their single point of contact. This is not an exception, but a sad reality facing many manufacturers, specially MSMEs.