Bad laws are bad for business: They must be reformed, not ignored

How many hours do you end up spending on regulatory matters?" we asked Agarwalji, a garment exporter. “Around 15-20%," he said, “approvals and inspections, labour audit, water, building certificate, new site formalities and so on. Every day, I spend a couple of hours going through some of these." Since this involved government officials, he couldn’t delegate it; officers would insist that the owner be their single point of contact. This is not an exception, but a sad reality facing many manufacturers, specially MSMEs.