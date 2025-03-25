Plastic pitch: Issuers of credit cards must reshape them for their basic purpose
Summary
- Credit cards have lost utility as payment devices in the age of UPI. For credit, their usurious rates of interest often catch people unaware and push them into debt traps. It’s time for a reset.
A yawning gap has been reported between bad loans on credit cards issued by public-sector and private banks. Given the difficulty with which the dud-loan burden of lenders in India—particularly state-run ones—was brought under control in recent years, this must not escape notice. After a painful and prolonged clean-up, banks must not repeat past mistakes.