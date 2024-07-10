Bad policy: Banning Airbnb rentals can’t resolve an urban housing shortage
Summary
- Market distortions can backfire. A ban on Airbnb may sound good to locals who see more housing for themselves. But lack of stay options for tourists can raise hotel prices, get more hotels built that grab land where houses could’ve come up, even as reduced market flexibility raises costs.
When it comes to housing, almost all governments say they want to make it more affordable—and then embrace policies that do the opposite. The latest illustration of this is a ban on short-term rentals, imposed in Barcelona just last month, while similar policies are being tried in New York and elsewhere.