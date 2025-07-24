Stock market safety: Badla trading nostalgia has nothing to justify it
Summary
The claim that this pre-2001 device to carry trades forward kept India’s stock market safer from manipulation is spurious. Separate derivative trading is not flawless but significantly better. It’s also a good way to attract global funds.
The Jane Street episode seems to have stirred some 20th century nostalgia, with badla trading—banned in 2001 after the Ketan Parekh scandal—posited as an answer to stock-market manipulation. Badla was an indigenous mix of cash and forward markets.
