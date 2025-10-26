Manu Joseph: Why examining mental health can be pointless beyond a point
The bestselling memoir ‘I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki’ captures a struggle many face today—feeling unhappy without knowing why. But must we look for a reason? It could simply be wrong. In fact, there may actually be no reason at all.
A few days ago, Baek Sehee died. She was 35. Her memoir about her suspicion that she was mentally ill, I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, sold more than a million copies in several languages since its publication in South Korea in 2018. Her family did not disclose the cause of death, a silence that now commonly implies something dark.