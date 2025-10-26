In most people, ‘low self-esteem’ might just be appropriate esteem; and many of them, especially the poor who haven’t heard of such a label, would likely have the humility and humour to take such a self-evaluation well. The problem with the world is that, in glorifying ‘exceptional’ people, it has diminished a fundamental right, which is the right to mediocrity, the right to be an ordinary person. The problem is not ‘low self-esteem,’ but the pain that accompanies it. This pain is not really about esteem; it is the same river of misery that runs in some people that appears to cause various pains with different labels.