Baku’s climate talks couldn’t escape the impact of Trump’s US victory
Summary
- CoP-29 ended in Baku with a climate funding deal that left many disappointed. Rich countries pledged just $300 billion annually. Pin some blame on America’s expected return to climate scepticism under Donald Trump, but others must work harder to mobilize the money needed for meaningful action.
The CoP-29 climate summit at Baku closed with a measly deal that has deeply disappointed the developing world and civil society in developed countries. So much so that the spokesperson for the Indian delegation to the annual series of UN-mandated climate talks called the final agreement an “optical illusion."