Balance, please

As evidence mounts of India’s K-shaped recovery, all policies deserve closer scrutiny. While doles like free food are welcome for have-nots, other folks have fared poorly too. What affects everyone are the economy’s macro settings, many of which have both winners and losers. Take interest rates. Culturally, high charges are frowned upon for their air of usury, but rates held artificially low favour borrowers at the cost of lenders and savers. Next, factor in inflation; since a deflated rupee means debtors get to pay less back in real terms, they gain at the cost of creditors. Last but not least, consider a power asymmetry. Any fiscally expansive government is a big borrower. Debt-fuelled businesses share with it an interest in—if not an open desire for—both cheap credit and a lighter payback burden. A high-powered convergence on this can tilt the scales.