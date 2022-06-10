OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  Balance, please

Balance, please

Photo: MintPremium
Photo: Mint
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:06 AM IST Livemint

  • On prices, what’s good for banks converges on paper with what consumers want, stability, but many lenders are state-owned and served well by cheap retail deposits

Listen to this article

As evidence mounts of India’s K-shaped recovery, all policies deserve closer scrutiny. While doles like free food are welcome for have-nots, other folks have fared poorly too. What affects everyone are the economy’s macro settings, many of which have both winners and losers. Take interest rates. Culturally, high charges are frowned upon for their air of usury, but rates held artificially low favour borrowers at the cost of lenders and savers. Next, factor in inflation; since a deflated rupee means debtors get to pay less back in real terms, they gain at the cost of creditors. Last but not least, consider a power asymmetry. Any fiscally expansive government is a big borrower. Debt-fuelled businesses share with it an interest in—if not an open desire for—both cheap credit and a lighter payback burden. A high-powered convergence on this can tilt the scales.

On prices, what’s good for banks converges on paper with what consumers want, stability, but many lenders are state-owned and served well by cheap retail deposits. That leaves most Indian households rather lonely at the raw end of an economy with soaring prices and dismal bank returns. Clearly, a fairer post-covid deal is in order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout