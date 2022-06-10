Balance, please

Balance, please1 min read . 12:06 AM IST
As evidence mounts of India’s K-shaped recovery, all policies deserve closer scrutiny. While doles like free food are welcome for have-nots, other folks have fared poorly too. What affects everyone are the economy’s macro settings, many of which have both winners and losers. Take interest rates. Culturally, high charges are frowned upon for their air of usury, but rates held artificially low favour borrowers at the cost of lenders and savers. Next, factor in inflation; since a deflated rupee means debtors get to pay less back in real terms, they gain at the cost of creditors. Last but not least, consider a power asymmetry. Any fiscally expansive government is a big borrower. Debt-fuelled businesses share with it an interest in—if not an open desire for—both cheap credit and a lighter payback burden. A high-powered convergence on this can tilt the scales.
On prices, what’s good for banks converges on paper with what consumers want, stability, but many lenders are state-owned and served well by cheap retail deposits. That leaves most Indian households rather lonely at the raw end of an economy with soaring prices and dismal bank returns. Clearly, a fairer post-covid deal is in order.
