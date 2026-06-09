Balanced diets are a health imperative: India should re-imagine food supply to feed its people better

Findings of the sixth round of India’s National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) conducted in 2023-24 were released recently.
On some counts, our progress has been remarkable, thanks partly to government efforts. Health insurance coverage expanded to about 60% of households in 2023-24 from just over 40% back in 2019-21, for example, and about 83% of children under 2 years of age have been fully vaccinated, compared to about 77% earlier.
What glares out, however, is its portrait of a country that’s still underfed to an alarmingly large extent even as growing obesity signals a heavier health burden.
Nearly one-third of children under five remain underweight for their age and almost one-fifth too thin for their height.
Meanwhile, our rate of adult obesity—defined as a body mass index of over 25—has risen to nearly 31% from 24% among women and just over 27% from under 23% for men. Clearly, Indian nutrition demands attention.